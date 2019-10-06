Brighton will have to fight for every point - Potter October 6, 2019 15:32 0:38 min Brighton manager Graham Potter admits it will be tough for his side this season Interviews -Latest Videos 2:16 min RWC 2019: France 23-21 Tonga 2:22 min RWC 2019: New Zealand 71-9 Namibia 4:04 min Report: Genoa 1-2 AC Milan 4:24 min Montpellier 3 Monaco 1 1:52 min Pochettino remains 'committed' to Spurs 0:30 min Conte one of the best managers in the world 0:50 min The better teams are, the better La Liga is 3:43 min Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Angers 4:03 min Freiburg 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 4:06 min Bayer Leverkusen 1 RB Leipzig 1