Brighton Vs Arsenal – LIVE STREAM

Date- Saturday, June 20, 2020 Kick-Off – 17:00 Mecca

Channel – 11 HD

Mitch Freeley

Always a fan of branding on masks...

👋 The lads arriving a little earlier on ahead of #BHAARS.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/OvSYVutCWd — Brighton & Hove Albion (at 🏡) (@OfficialBHAFC) June 20, 2020

Arsenal Team News! Nicolas Pepe starts, As does Lacazette. No David Luiz, he's suspended so Rob Holding joins Mustafi at the back! Mesut Ozil is on the bench!

Team News! A full-strength side for Brighton! Matt Ryan in goal, Aaron Mooy starts in midfield and Neil Maupay starts in attack!

👇 The wait is nearly over! Here's how we line up to take on @Arsenal at the Amex!



📲 @SnickersUKcom 📲#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/DiEnweYYpL — Brighton & Hove Albion (at 🏡) (@OfficialBHAFC) June 20, 2020

As for Arsenal... it was a poor start to their Premier League return at Man City. Mikel Arteta will have to raise the spirits of his young squad for this trip to the south coast!

Away we go in Brighton! Who as like every other Premier League are paying tribute to Black Lives Matter and the NHS!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates for Brighton Vs Arsenal. The Seagulls have yet to register a win in 2020, whilst the Gunners will be wanting to bounce back from that calamitous defeat to Man City, join me for the build-up, team news and the goals as they go in!