Arsenal are having a wobble at the wrong time after putting themselves in a strong position to qualify to play in the Champions League for the first time since 2016/17.

The home defeat against Brighton means Mikel Arteta's men have now lost three of their past four league games and they are now level with fierce rivals Tottenham, having played the same number of games.

Brighton took the lead at the Emirates Stadium when Leandro Trossard turned home a low cross from Enock Mwepu while the Zambian midfielder himself added a second. Martin Odegaard scored a late consolation.