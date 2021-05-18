Manchester City surrendered a two-goal lead as Dan Burn's first Premier League goal secured a thrilling 3-2 comeback win for Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Premier League champions led early through Ilkay Gundogan but had to play for over 80 minutes without Joao Cancelo, who was sent off for a foul on Danny Welbeck. Buoyed by an 8,000-strong crowd, Brighton eventually made their numerical advantage count.

Phil Foden's sensational solo goal seemed to have dampened the spirits, but Leandro Trossard's strike ignited the charge which was rounded off by two unlikely scorers.

With Gundogan trudging off with a worrying knee injury, City found their lead wiped out when Adam Webster powered home, before Burn scooped in at the second attempt four minutes later to cap a famous triumph for the Seagulls.

Pep Guardiola became the fourth Premier League manager to see his team score 10 times in the first two minutes of a top-flight game as they went ahead 107 seconds into proceedings – Gundogan deftly heading home from Riyad Mahrez's pinpoint delivery.

But any assumptions of an easy ride were dispelled in the 10th minute, Cancelo receiving a straight red card for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity when he tangled with Welbeck.

Brighton recorded more shots and registered more possession in the first half but for all their efforts, they were 2-0 down to a piece of supreme individual skill moments after the restart.

Having skipped away from Ben White, Foden capped off a run which started in his own half with a clinical, toe-poked finish across Robert Sanchez.

Brighton hit back within three minutes, though, as substitute Trossard – on for the injured Welbeck – kept his composure to round a glut of City defenders and lash the ball high into the net.

Having continued following a robust first-half challenge from Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Gundogan was forced off with a knee injury soon after, and City's resolve crumbled in the 72nd minute.

Webster towered over City's defence to head in Pascal Gross' cross, setting the stage for fellow defender Burn, who was initially denied by Ederson, to drill in a winner.

After Adam Lallana survived a VAR check for a tackle on Gabriel Jesus, Webster nearly went from hero to zero for Brighton when he cleared straight to Fernandinho.

Jesus' resulting effort drew a fine save out of Sanchez and Eric Garcia could only hammer over the rebound, meaning City lost their final away game of the season for the first time since 2008-09.