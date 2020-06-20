Brighton Vs Arsenal – LIVE STREAM

Date- Saturday, June 20, 2020 Kick-Off – 17:00 Mecca

Channel – 11 HD

Mitch Freeley

Neal Maupay was a controversial hero as relegation-threatened Brighton and Hove Albion came from behind to earn a 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Amex Stadium.

Maupay was at the centre of a grim first-half incident, where a coming together with Bernd Leno resulted in the Arsenal goalkeeper suffering a serious-looking knee injury.

Arsenal hit the front through a sumptuous Nicolas Pepe strike in the 68th minute but lackadaisical defending from a short corner worked by Solly March and Yves Bissouma allowed Lewis Dunk to equalise seven minutes later.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Maupay darted on to a clever lofted pass from substitute Aaron Connolly to produce a similarly classy finish – moving Albion five points clear of the bottom three and leaving the Gunners' Champions League hopes in tatters.

Always a fan of branding on masks...

👋 The lads arriving a little earlier on ahead of #BHAARS.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/OvSYVutCWd — Brighton & Hove Albion (at 🏡) (@OfficialBHAFC) June 20, 2020

Arsenal Team News! Nicolas Pepe starts, As does Lacazette. No David Luiz, he's suspended so Rob Holding joins Mustafi at the back! Mesut Ozil is on the bench!

Team News! A full-strength side for Brighton! Matt Ryan in goal, Aaron Mooy starts in midfield and Neil Maupay starts in attack!

👇 The wait is nearly over! Here's how we line up to take on @Arsenal at the Amex!



📲 @SnickersUKcom 📲#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/DiEnweYYpL — Brighton & Hove Albion (at 🏡) (@OfficialBHAFC) June 20, 2020

As for Arsenal... it was a poor start to their Premier League return at Man City. Mikel Arteta will have to raise the spirits of his young squad for this trip to the south coast!

Away we go in Brighton! Who as like every other Premier League are paying tribute to Black Lives Matter and the NHS!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates for Brighton Vs Arsenal. The Seagulls have yet to register a win in 2020, whilst the Gunners will be wanting to bounce back from that calamitous defeat to Man City, join me for the build-up, team news and the goals as they go in!