WATCH EVERY MATCH FROM THE 2022/23 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON LIVE ON beIN SPORTS!

Manchester United suffered an embarrassing 4-0 thrashing by Brentford to sink to the bottom of the Premier League on Saturday, while Manchester City went top as the champions rolled over Bournemouth 4-0.

Arsenal also have a maximum six points from two games after Gabriel Jesus starred in their 4-2 win over Leicester. As soaring temperatures across England meant water breaks were introduced at all this weekend's Premier League games, United melted away in the first-half in West London to continue Erik ten Hag's nightmare start as manager. The Red Devils were 4-0 down after just 35 minutes as Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbuemo put Ten Hag's men to the sword. Cristiano Ronaldo was selected in the Dutch coach's starting line-up after starting last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Brighton on the bench, but rather than riding to the rescue, his presence only compounded United's problems. United have now lost seven consecutive league games away from home for the first time since 1936.

Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Erik ten Hag's side! Here's a look at the Man Utd starting XI:

The team news is in!

Here's how hosts Brentford line up to take on Man Utd:

Take a look at the predicted teams ahead of the 19:30 Mecca clash at the Gtech Community Stadium:

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Raya; Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Dasilva; Mbuemo, Toney, Wissa

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, L Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Fred, Fernandes; Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

It's looking like a particularly pleasant day in West London!

Good evening and welcome to our live blog ahead of Brentford vs Man Utd! The Red Devils are seeking their first points of the season following a historic opening day loss to Graham Potter's Brighton... Meanwhile Brentford are looking to build on their two-goal fightback which earned the Bees a point against Leicester.