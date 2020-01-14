

Former Tottenham attacker Dimitar Berbatov believes that the North London giants are in need striking reinforcements in the January transfer window, to cover for the long-term absence of Harry Kane.

“They have to for sure. I didn’t know, I just read it yesterday, that he’s going to be out until late April. This is, like, almost the season is over (for him)."

“For me, if miraculously he’s not back, he’s going to be out until the end of the season so they need someone.”

Tottenham have been tentatively linked with Ac Milan’s Polish attacker Krzysztof Piątek, whilst Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes should be announced as a Spurs player within the next few days.

Although spending big on a striker in January could prove to be troublesome for manager Jose Mourinho once Kane returns to full fitness.

“What do you tell the guy? He comes in now but when Harry Kane is fit, he’s the main guy so how are you going to tell the person who’s going to be a replacement for him only until he gets back.”

“It’s a delicate decision to take and you need to be careful who you choose because you don’t want to disappoint him and the fans and the club.”

Tottenham will be hoping they can get the better of Middlesbrough and progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup. Follow all the action with beIN SPORTS.