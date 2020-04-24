Joel Richards

John Barnes insists football should only return when conditions in society are safe enough to do so.

Speaking on beIN SPORTS’ new show The Champions Club, the former Liverpool & England midfielder is hopeful “things will get back to normal” from a footballing perspective, but it can’t take priority over anything else.

Barnes said: “What you can’t do is make an exception for football. Regardless of how much we think of football; how important it is, how much it means to everyone, the safety of the public is the most important thing.

“So, we have to go along with whatever is happening in society, when people can get back to their normal jobs and their normal lives, that’s when football can start again.”

As the Bundesliga begins to prepare for a return in May, Barnes is unsure whether the Premier League will follow suit but believes they should follow the advice of experts.

One thing Barnes is certain of, however, is the current feeling on Merseyside surrounding the current impasse. A two-time league title winner during his time at Anfield, the Reds hero revealed there’s a current contrast of emotions depending on where loyalties lie.

With his former club just two wins away from a first title in 30 years, a mixture of hope and anxiety has enveloped a fan base desperate for Jurgen Klopp’s side to crown what has been a superb season in the Premier League.

Barnes added: “You know Liverpool is always buzzing no matter what happens in the world! So, we’re ok. Half of the city is, I won’t say devastated, but half of the city is cautiously optimistic in terms of trying to get back, and the other half of the city are delighted and we know what half that is!”

The first episode of the Champions Club with Ryan Giggs, Jens Lehman & John Barnes will be broadcast on Wednesday 29th April, on HD 11 at 21:00 Mecca.



