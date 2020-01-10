Bad news? Kane. Good news? Lloris and Davies - Mourinho January 10, 2020 18:08 1:11 min Jose Mourinho insists Tottenham must focus on the 'positives' after signing Hugo LIoris and Ben Davies, despite the bad news that Harry Kane needs surgery and will be out of action until April. Interviews -Latest Videos 3:52 min Corentin Moutet vs Fernando Verdasco 0:56 min I will talk to Young, we don't have many players 0:31 min Djokovic praises ATP as Serbia reach semi-final 1:01 min Ash Barty stunned by qualifier Brady 1:11 min Osaka battles past Bertens to reach semi-final 2:22 min GAME RECAP: Thunder 113, Rockets 92 1:27 min GAME RECAP: Timberwolves 116, Trail Blazers 102 1:47 min GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 115, Pistons 112 2:11 min GAME RECAP: Sixers 109, Celtics 98 0:18 min Raul deserved Ballon d'Or - Hierro