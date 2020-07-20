

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal - Live Stream

Date – Tuesday, July 21, 2020; Kick-Off – 22:15 Mecca; Channel – 11 HD

It is now or never for Aston Villa as they fight for Premier League survival on Tuesday night. It is an evening of permutations with Villa fans hoping Manchester City beat Watford in the preceding game. If manager-less Watford secures a point, then Villa must that match that result or they will be relegated.

If Watford achieves a point then Villa must match that result and a Watford victory will spell the end of Villa in the Premier League.

Dean Smith’s side have endured a torrid time in their first season back in the top flight. 21 defeats this season have left them facing an uphill battle and they face a huge test against FA Cup finalists, Arsenal. The record books suggest Villa will struggle against the Gunners having lost their seven games in all competitions.

In team news, Kourtney Hause should return to the team after recovering from his abdomen injury. Neil Taylor is out with a hamstring problem.

Aston Villa starting lineup:

Reina, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, Hourihane, McGinn, Trezeguet, Samatta, Grealish

As for Arsenal, their FA Cup run has become a welcome change to those at the Emirates stadium. Mikel Arteta’s side may have progressed to the final at the weekend, but it is their league form that is one of concern.

Arsenal are currently tenth in the Premier League and have only won 13 of their 36 league games. Victory in the FA Cup will hand Arsenal an automatic spot in the UEFA Europa League, so the pressure for now could be off as they press for a qualifying spot in the league. Despite huge wins over champions Liverpool domestically and that semi-final win over cup defending champions Manchester City, confidence is slowly returning to Arsenal who look to end a disappointing campaign on a high.

In team news, Eddie Nketiah returns following his three-match ban. Mesut Ozil could also make his first appearance since the restart following his recovery from a back injury.

Arsenal starting lineup:

Martinez, Holding, Luiz, Kolasinac, Cedric, Torreira, Xhaka, Saka, Nelson, Nketiah, Pepe



