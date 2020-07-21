Aston Villa Vs Arsenal - Live Stream
It's the last home game for Aston Villa this season! Will they be returning here next season as a Premier League team?
For the 𝟮𝟮𝗻𝗱 and 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 time this season, Villa Park is all set. 💜#AVFC pic.twitter.com/X5mDRJolLB— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 21, 2020
So a nice little reminder for Arsenal fans ahead of the game at Villa Park.
It's matchday! 👊— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 21, 2020
🆚 @AVFCOfficial
🏟 Villa Park
🏆 @PremierLeague
🇬🇧 Kick-off: 8.15pm (UK time)
#️⃣ #AVLARS pic.twitter.com/RhrymRmWOi
The stage is set at Villa park, with Watford losing so heavily, a win for Villa would pull them out of the drop zone!
The stage is set. 👌#AVLARS #AVFC pic.twitter.com/AvdBzGjdTa— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 21, 2020
Team news in at Villa! Arsenal has made six changes! Matt Critchley has more!
Team news from Villa Park...@Arsenal Make SIX changes!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 21, 2020
Watch ➡️ https://t.co/VC9FJpayYr#beINPL #AVLARS 📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/0drh8qNPdS
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Stream for Aston Villa Vs Arsenal. The equation is simple for Villa, they need points, and will be hoping that Arsenal fresh from their big FA Cup win against Manchester City, will be resting some players tonight! Join me for the build-up, team news and goals from the game!