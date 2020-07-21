Aston Villa Vs Arsenal - Live Stream

Match Report

Aston Villa climbed out of the Premier League's relegation zone with just one game remaining thanks to a 1-0 home win over Arsenal, ending the Gunners' slim hopes of a top-seven finish.

Villa - who had been in the bottom three since before the season's March suspension - were faced with opponents invigorated by consecutive wins over Liverpool and Manchester City in the league and FA Cup respectively.

But Dean Smith's men were boosted ahead of kick-off as City's comprehensive win at Watford significantly dented their fellow strugglers' goal difference.

Victory by just a single goal would therefore take Villa above Watford at this crucial stage of the campaign - and Trezeguet's third strike in three matches - a rare unbeaten stretch - provided just that.

Not until the 27th minute did either side enjoy a sight of goal, but the Villa winger took that first chance when it finally came.

A corner skipped through the Arsenal box to reach the right boot of Trezeguet, who thumped a fine low finish past Emiliano Martinez.

Jack Grealish advanced from halfway to send a fierce effort just past the top-right corner shortly before half-time, while Arsenal openings remained scarce.

Mikel Arteta's men needed three points to maintain an unlikely bid for European qualification through the league, so a response after the restart seemed inevitable.

However, there was little improvement in the visiting ranks as Villa instead passed up a huge opportunity to double their advantage, substitute Keinan Davis wastefully lashing wide.

Eddie Nketiah sought to punish that miss and came agonisingly close to a leveller, heading against the post before the ball dropped into Pepe Reina's arms.

Arsenal ultimately would not muster a single shot on target, only Martinez's save denying John McGinn as Villa put their top-flight status into their own hands heading into Sunday's final day.

Live Updates

Preamble

It's the last home game for Aston Villa this season! Will they be returning here next season as a Premier League team?

For the 𝟮𝟮𝗻𝗱 and 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 time this season, Villa Park is all set. 💜#AVFC pic.twitter.com/X5mDRJolLB — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 21, 2020

So a nice little reminder for Arsenal fans ahead of the game at Villa Park.

The stage is set at Villa park, with Watford losing so heavily, a win for Villa would pull them out of the drop zone!

Team news in at Villa! Arsenal has made six changes! Matt Critchley has more!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Stream for Aston Villa Vs Arsenal. The equation is simple for Villa, they need points, and will be hoping that Arsenal fresh from their big FA Cup win against Manchester City, will be resting some players tonight! Join me for the build-up, team news and goals from the game!