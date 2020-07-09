Aston Villa Vs Manchester United - LIVE STREAM
Live Updates
Preamble
De Gea is making history tonight, becoming the leading foreign appearance maker for the red devils!
A landmark outing for @D_DeGea 👏#MUFC #AVLMUN pic.twitter.com/6V9W3gvqVP— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 9, 2020
Carrie Brown asseses the scene ahead of the game tonight, Jack Grealish will be the man to watch for Villa!
Coming up on 📺 HD11, @AVFCOfficial hope to end @ManUtd's 9-match unbeaten run as their place in the Premier League hangs by a thread. @CarrieBrownTV is at Villa Park.— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 9, 2020
Watch Now 👉 https://t.co/VC9FJpayYr#beINPL #AVLMUN 📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/RS7co3SsZs
50 Aston Villa appearances for Tyrone Mings tonight. Can the defender make a difference tonight?
Tyrone Mings will make his 𝟱𝟬𝘁𝗵 Aston Villa appearance tonight! 🟣— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 9, 2020
Let's get this, @OfficialTM_3. 👊#AVLMUN #AVFC pic.twitter.com/aBh7xe28W0
Manchester United have arrived, masks included.
4️⃣ consecutive #PL games, 1️⃣ #MUFC XI 😎— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 9, 2020
Pleased with the manager's selection, Reds? #AVLMUN pic.twitter.com/AwUmwgPzAI
So here we go! Team news! Carrie Brown has all the info you need!
TEAM NEWS@AVFCOfficial make one change with Samatta coming into attack. @ManUtd name the same XI for a 4th game in a row!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 9, 2020
Watch Now 👉 https://t.co/VC9FJpayYr#beINPL #AVLMUN 📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/X7bFioFiBo
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Stream for Aston Villa Vs Manchester United, the pressure is on Villa tonight, who are in the relegation zone as they take on an in-form Manchester United side. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!