Ashley Young has urged the Premier League to act following a pitch invader clashing with Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, following his sides 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday evening.

The incident comes hours after a Birmingham City fan entered the field of play and assaulted Aston Villa midfielder, Jack Grealish who went on to score the winner for his side. Talking exclusively with beIN SPORTS, Young insisted that it's a concern for players and that safety should be the priority.

"What message can you put out any more? That's the third time a fan has managed to get on the pitch - what if they are carrying something? The players will be in danger"

Whilst Young called on the Premier League to take a serious look at the situation in light of further examples of fans coming onto the pitch to confront players. "Whether it's the FA, Premier League, FIFA, something's got to be done maybe with extra stewarding or whatever. It's a concern with the one earlier(Jack Grealish) and the one with Chrissy, something has definitely got to be done."