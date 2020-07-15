Arsenal Vs Liverpool - Live Stream
Live Updates
Preamble
Playa to playa respect between Arteta and Klopp! Minutes from kick-off!
Respect 🤝#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/zARkOlRRxN— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 15, 2020
Warm up time in north London!
SM🔟#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/URWnpi0GXJ— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 15, 2020
Now for Arsenal! No Ozil in the match-day squad. Four changes from the side that lost against Tottenham. Cedric, Holding, Saka, Torreira, Nelson all come in.
📋 Five changes from the weekend...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 15, 2020
➡️ Cedric, Holding, Saka, Torreira, Nelson
⬅️ Bellerin, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Aubameyang#ARSLIV
TEAM NEWS! Liverpool first up! Thats a full-strength side! The front three of Salah, Mane and Firmino all start. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin starts against his old side.
📋⚫️ Tonight's line-up to face @Arsenal... #ARSLIV— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 15, 2020
Liverpool have arrived at the Emirates!
📍 All set. #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/16ma2qg7G2— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 15, 2020
So this tweet from Mesut Ozil was interesting... will the playmaker be in the squad today? The former German international has yet to play a minute for the Gunners since the lockdown...
I A M R E A D Y ⚽💥 #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa #teamtraining pic.twitter.com/uVbrjwQjJF— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 14, 2020
So here we go! Liverpool have revealed how they will lift the Premier League title... Carrie Brown has more!
🏆 @LFC's trophy plans revealed! @CarrieBrownTV has the details.— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 15, 2020
Watch Now 👉 https://t.co/VC9FJpayYr#beINPL #ARSLIV 📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/DIkwf5znjw
Good evening, welcome to the Live Stream for Arsenal Vs Liverpool. The Gunners take on the champions, looking to recover from the disappointment of defeat in the north London derby. As for Liverpool, they are looking to chase down records points tallies, having already confirmed themselves as Premier League champions. As ever, join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the game.