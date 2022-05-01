Arsenal's centre-backs got the job done to keep the Gunners on course to end a five-year absence from the Champions League.

Rob Holding's header from Bukayo Saka's corner put the visitors in front at the London Stadium.

West Ham had one eye on the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek, but David Moyes named a strong side and was rewarded with an equaliser before half-time from Jarrod Bowen.

The Hammers' strength from set-pieces has been one of the successes of their season.

But they were undone at the back from another corner as this time Gabriel Magalhaes turned in Gabriel Martinelli's cross.

Tottenham took full advantage of Leicester naming a much-changed side ahead of their Europa Conference League second leg against Roma.

Harry Kane powered home a header from Son's corner midway through the first half and Son doubled the lead on the hour mark after a pass from substitute Dejan Kulusevski.

Son scored a third in the 79th minute to kill the game, curling an unstoppable effort into the top corner for his 19th Premier League goal of the season before a late consolation for Kelechi Iheanacho.

"No-one could have imagined when I arrived in November we could be in this race still, but these players are deserving to fight for such an important place," Conte told the BBC.

"It is not easy to qualify for the Champions League in England."

The battle for fourth could come down to a north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal on May 12.

But Mikel Arteta's men will hope to extend their lead to five points next weekend when they host relegation-threatened Leeds, while Spurs face a daunting trip to title-chasing Liverpool.