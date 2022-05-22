Arsenal confirmed fifth place in the Premier League and a return to European football with a 5-1 win over already safe Everton.



First-half goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah set the tone before Donny van de Beek made it 2-1 late on. Arsenal stepped up after the break and further goals from Cédric Soares, Gabriel and Martin Ødegaard secured a comfortable win for Mikel Arteta's team.