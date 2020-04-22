beIN SPORTS pundit Andy Gray has slammed Arsenal star Mesut Ozil for being against a pay cut due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, claiming that the midfielder who earns a reported £300,000 a week, won’t be “struggling” if he agrees to the drop in wages.

Players from the North London club have agreed to a 12.5% pay cut for the remainder of the year, however, reports in the UK had identified Ozil as one of the three players in the team against the drop.

Talking on the Keys & Gray Show, Gray stressed that Ozil should not feel under pressure in any way, especially with the amount of money he earns compared to the fans.

“Let’s think about the normal football supporter. The people that go to support their team every week. The vast majority of them will never earn £300,000 in their lifetime.”

“Why should the players feel pressurized? If Mesut Ozil never earned another penny in his life from today, would he struggle? No, he wouldn’t, exactly.”

Ozil is a polarizing character amongst Arsenal fans, with his perceived lack of effort on the pitch and this would have been seen as a further move away from the club.

Reports in the UK have suggested that Ozil, who does significantly contribute to his own charity, would be looking to cut more from his wage even more than the 12.5% agreed but was holding out on assurances on how the money would be spent.

For Gray, it doesn’t matter insisting that it’s a miscalculated move from the former German international.

“This is different, this is not about legality. It’s to do with realizing the situation we are in, realizing where the world is, not just the UK. Do I want to do try to do something to ease the plight of whoever, it might be Arsenal. We don’t know, Arsenal might be struggling.”

On that point, Richard Keys intervened suggesting that runaway league leaders Liverpool are struggling financially in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

"I think I know which club is struggling, by the way, I said Arsenal, wrong.”

“Liverpool.”

You can hear more from Keys & Gray show, which is shown every Monday- Friday from 8pm Mecca on Youtube.

