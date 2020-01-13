Aguero - The smiling assassin January 13, 2020 22:54 1:40 min Take a closer look at the incredible goalscoring feats of Manchester City star Sergio Aguero. Summaries -Latest Videos 1:40 min Aguero - The smiling assassin 1:04 min Dakar Rally drivers mourn Goncalves death 24:46 min News Summary 1:00 min 5 Things - Monaco slow PSG streak 2:18 min Serena Williams - Four decades of success 6:01 min Weekend Round-Up | Week 22 2:56 min Sunday Round-Up | Week 22 2:55 min Goals of the Round | Week 22 0:48 min Is this Valverde's last Barca training session? 1:00 min 5 Things - Ronaldo continues to set scoring pace