Zaha racially abused online following Palace's win at Man City

Wilfried Zaha has once again called for action to be taken after he was racially abused online following Crystal Palace's surprise 2-0 win at Manchester City on Saturday.

Zaha scored the opening goal in Palace's stunning victory over the Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium.

The Palace forward might have had a second goal if he was not dragged down by Aymeric Laporte in the first half, a professional foul that resulted in the City defender being sent off.

Zaha posted screenshots of abuse he was subjected to on his Instagram account following the win over Pep Guardiola's side.

The Ivory Coast international challenged social media companies to take strong action against people who abuse others online earlier this year and the 28-year-old reiterated that the issue must be taken more seriously.

"This message isn't for me to get a million messages saying we stand with you and it's disgusting or about me getting sympathy," Zaha posted on an Instagram story.

"I'm not here for all the nonsense that is being done instead of fixing the actual problem!

"I don't mind abuse because nowadays it comes with doing the job I do even though it's not an excuse, but my colour will always be the real problem, but it's fine because I'll always be BLACK AND PROUD!

"Speak to me when you actual take this issue serious."