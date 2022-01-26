Wolves sign South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan on permanent deal

Wolves have exercised their option to buy South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan on a permanent deal when his loan from RB Leipzig expires at the end of this season.

Hwang has scored four goals in 14 Premier League appearances since arriving at Molineux in August.

The 26-year-old, who netted on his Wolves debut against Watford, will sign a deal keeping him at the club until 2026.

"The winger is currently five months into a season-long loan at Molineux, but having agreed personal terms before his arrival last summer, Wolves have now activated a clause to make his move from RB Leipzig permanent later this year (on July 1), on a deal until 2026," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Wolves' technical director Scott Sellars said: "With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment but straight away, Hee-chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he's also settled in quickly and made an impact.

"He's had a really positive affect on not only the team but also the whole football club, and he's been a fantastic addition to Wolves."