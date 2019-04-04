English
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Premier league

Wolves seal permanent deal for striker Jimenez

After a hugely successful loan spell in the Premier League, Raul Jimenez has signed a permanent deal with high-flying Wolves.

Wolves have announced the permanent signing of on-loan striker Raul Jimenez on a four-year deal.

Jimenez joined newly promoted Wolves on a temporary deal from Benfica at the start of the Premier League season and has proven an instant hit at Molineux.

The Mexico international has featured in each of his side's 32 league matches this term, scoring 12 times as Nuno Espirito Santo's men have climbed to seventh in their first season back in the top flight.

Jimenez, 27, has also netted three goals in Wolves' run to the last four of the FA Cup, with a semi-final against Watford to come at Wembley this weekend.

