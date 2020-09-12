Willian and Aubameyang match Pires and Parlour as Arsenal thump Fulham

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arsenal debutant Willian matched famous feats from the club's history in the Gunners' 3-0 win against sorry Fulham on Saturday.

Following up their FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs, Mikel Arteta's side started their Premier League season in style at Craven Cottage.

Alexandre Lacazette got an eighth-minute opener, before Willian teed up his Brazilian compatriot and fellow new arrival Gabriel to score from a corner.

Willian had a second assist on his debut soon after when he played in Aubameyang, with the former Chelsea midfielder becoming the first Arsenal player to provide two assists on his Premier League bow for the club since Ray Parlour against Liverpool in August 1992.

Aubameyang's strike was also notable, as Opta confirmed he became the first Gunner to score on matchday one in consecutive Premier League campaigns since Robert Pires in 2003-04 and 2004-05.

The Gabon forward finished as Arsenal's top scorer last season, netting 31 goals in all competitions.

Arsenal's victory means the Gunners have have won their first match in successive Premier League seasons for the first time since doing so in each campaign from 2007-08 to 2009-10.