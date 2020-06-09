West Indies arrive in England for behind-closed-doors Test series

West Indies have arrived in Manchester ahead of the planned behind-closed-doors Test series with England.

The Windies are scheduled to meet in England in three Tests, the first taking place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton beginning July 8 followed by two at Old Trafford as international cricket makes a tentative return from its coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Keemo Paul withdrew from the 25-man touring party, which landed in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, because of fears over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Holder's men will remain in Manchester for training and quarantining before travelling to Southampton for the first Test.