West Indies arrive in England for behind-closed-doors Test series

Jason Holder's West Indies side arrived in Manchester for training and quarantining ahead of next month's first Test at Southampton.

West Indies have arrived in Manchester ahead of the planned behind-closed-doors Test series with England.

The Windies are scheduled to meet in England in three Tests, the first taking place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton beginning July 8 followed by two at Old Trafford as international cricket makes a tentative return from its coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Keemo Paul withdrew from the 25-man touring party, which landed in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, because of fears over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Holder's men will remain in Manchester for training and quarantining before travelling to Southampton for the first Test.

