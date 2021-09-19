العربية
West Ham 1-2 Manchester United: Lingard haunts Hammers & De Gea saves penalty to seal comeback

Getty Images

Manchester United came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 on Sunday as Jesse Lingard returned to haunt the Hammers in a dramatic contest at London Stadium.

The England international, superb on loan at the Hammers last season, curled in an 89th-minute winner after Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier cancelled out Said Benrahma's deflected opener.

West Ham had the chance to equalise in the fourth minute of injury time, but David de Gea saved a penalty from Mark Noble, who had come off the bench to take the spot-kick.

West Ham United Premier League Manchester united
