West Brom replace Rondon with Zohore

West Brom have signed Kenneth Zohore from Cardiff City for a reported £8million, the Danish striker replacing the departed Salomon Rondon after his move to China.

Zohore, who scored a single Premier League goal in 19 top-flight appearances for the relegated Bluebirds last term, has signed a four-year contract with Slaven Bilic's side.

"He is a player who has got more than a bit of everything, he's strong, he has pace, he has good skill," Bilic told West Brom's official website.

"He knows the league, he knows the country, he's already got good experience but he's still got room to improve. He's not the finished article. I hope he's going to be a very good player for us."