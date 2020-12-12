We didn't lose! Guardiola hails 'good point' in Manchester derby

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City can reflect upon a "good point" from their 0-0 derby draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

City's defence, where a resurgent John Stones again impressed, kept a sixth consecutive clean sheet but the visitors did little to impress in attack.

Guardiola acknowledged that uncharacteristic lack of cutting edge - Sergio Aguero was absent once more, this time due to illness - is a reality within which his team have to work at present.

As such, he was pleased to keep United at bay, having been on the losing end in three of last season's four crosstown encounters.

"We didn’t lose. Last season we lost. We had the chances when we could run," he told Sky Sports.

"In our positional game we struggled to create chances because they are so strong physically and they are so fast up front. You have to be careful.

"We conceded one [chance] from a corner in the first minutes that someone [Victor Lindelof] flicked and the guy [Scott McTominay] didn't get - they didn't get anything else.

"We created enough chances, considering who we are right now. It was a good point.

"On average we had more chances than them to score and you need the right reaction in the final third. We had enough to win. The game was tight and it is a good point for us."

City host West Brom on Tuesday before travelling to high-flying Southampton next weekend.

They have now dropped 14 points in 11 games this season, the same number they surrendered over the course of a record-breaking 100-point campaign in 2017-18.

"If we struggle to score goals we have to be solid in other departments and everybody, how we fight, was good," Guardiola added.

"We have to be a bit sharper up front, but we will improve next time."