Watford Vs Manchester City - Preview

Date – Tuesday July 21st, 2020; Kick-Off – 20:00 Mecca; Channel – 11 HD

Watford captain Troy Deeney has denied reports of a fight in the changing room during half-time in Friday's 3-1 defeat at West Ham. The Hornets sacked Nigel Pearson on Sunday and are one place and three points above the relegation zone before hosting Manchester City and Arsenal in their final two league games.

"The gaffer didn't put his hands on anybody, he was just frustrated and had a firm talking to us," Deeney told beIN SPORTS.

"No-one was fighting, no-one was punched. There were no hands thrown."

Hayden Mullins and head of goalkeeping Graham Stack will take charge of Watford against City and Deeney denied he will have any involvement in team selection.

"Troy will not be picking teams because I have read that as well," Deeney said. "I am player-coach apparently. Anything else I have missed out? We have to respect the decision and give all the support you can to good people in Hayden and Stacky."

Watford Predicted Team

Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Dawson, Mariappa; Hughes, Doucoure; Sarr, Capoue, Welbeck; Deeney

Manchester City will be looking to make a quick response following their FA Cup exit at the weekend. That loss to Arsenal only increases the pressure on Pep Guardiola's men to overcome Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, a tie they lead 2-1 after February's first leg.

The Carabao Cup alone, which City won with victory over Aston Villa in March, will not cut it if 2019-20 is to be anything other than a hugely underwhelming campaign for the Citizens.

City have won eight out of 10 matches with an aggregate scoreline of 24-1 in those victories. The defeats to Chelsea and, in particular Southampton, though, plus the two-goal reverse against Arsenal, highlights that the dethroned champions have regressed from last season.

Guardiola has been heavily rotating his side between games, with five more changes made for Saturday's defeat to Arsenal, and he is expected to do the same at Vicarage Road.

Manchester City Predicted Team

Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Rodrigo, Foden; Mahrez, Jesus, Bernardo

