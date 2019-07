Watford have announced the signing of Craig Dawson, who joins the Premier League side from West Brom.

Dawson made 225 appearances for the Baggies but has agreed a four-year deal with Watford, who paid WBA a reported £5.5million.

Former England Under-21 international Dawson becomes the beaten FA Cup finalists' first signing ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Heurelho Gomes penned a one-year contract extension last week, the veteran goalkeeper reversing his previously announced intention to retire.