Watford 2-1 Norwich City: Welbeck stunner boosts hosts' survival hopes

Danny Welbeck scored a magnificent overhead kick as Watford came from behind to defeat Norwich City 2-1 and boost their Premier League survival hopes.

With the match level 10 minutes into the second half at Vicarage Road, Welbeck produced a superb acrobatic finish from 14 yards to settle the contest after Ismaila Sarr's cross deflected into his path.

A fine curling strike from Emiliano Buendia had earlier given Norwich a fourth-minute lead, but Craig Dawson promptly headed in Etienne Capoue's free-kick from close range to equalise.

Welbeck's first top-flight goal since August 2018 moved Watford four points clear of the drop zone, piling the pressure on Aston Villa and Bournemouth, while bottom-of-the-table Norwich are all but mathematically down.