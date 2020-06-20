English
العربية
English Premier League
Premier league

Watford 1-1 Leicester City: Late Dawson & Chilwell stunners see spoils shared

Watford 1-1 Leicester City: Late Dawson & Chilwell stunners see spoils shared

Getty Images

Craig Dawson's acrobatic stoppage-time goal earned Watford a 1-1 Premier League draw against Leicester City as Ben Chilwell's late stunner was cancelled out. 

Saturday's contest at Vicarage Road was goalless until the final minute when Chilwell thrashed home a superb strike from just inside the box. 

But the Hornets, who beat runaway leaders Liverpool 3-0 in their previous home game, had the final say as Dawson slammed in a sideways scissor-kick from close range for his first Watford goal. 

Nigel Pearson's side now sit a point clear of the bottom three, with Brendan Rodgers' Foxes are six points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea. 

Premier League
Previous Premier League Preview: Brighton Vs Arsenal
Read
Premier League Preview: Brighton Vs Arsenal
Next Brighton Vs Arsenal - LIVE STREAM
Read
Brighton Vs Arsenal - LIVE STREAM

Latest Stories