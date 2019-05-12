Virgil van Dijk named Premier League player of the season

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been announced as the Premier League player of the season.

The award which is decided by a fan vote, Premier League captains and a panel of football experts. The central defender has been key to Liverpool's imperious rise to the top of the Premier League where they will battle it out with Manchester City today in the final league game of the season.

van Dijk defeated teammates Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane alongside Chelsea winger Eden Hazard & the Man City trio of Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero & Bernardo Silva for the award. It caps off a memorable season for the Liverpool number 4 who picked up the PFA player of the season a few weeks ago.