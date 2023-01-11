العربية
Villa sign Betis defender Moreno

Aston Villa has confirmed the signing of Spanish defender Alex Moreno from Real Betis

Aston Villa signed Spanish defender Alex Moreno from Real Betis for a reported £13 million ($15 million) on Wednesday.

Moreno will move to the Premier League club subject to international clearance and a visa application.

The 29-year-old left-back becomes Unai Emery's first signing since he replaced Steven Gerrard as Villa boss in November.

"Alex is a good player that can help our squad. He has been one of the top left-backs in La Liga over the past few seasons and we are delighted to have him here," Emery told Villa's website.

Moreno will compete with Lucas Digne for a spot in Villa's defence and can also play on the left side of midfield.

He made 122 appearances for Betis, scoring six times, after moving from Rayo Vallecano.

