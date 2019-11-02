VAR controversy at the fore again as Premier League explain bizarre Firmino decision

Roberto Firmino had a goal disallowed against Aston Villa as his armpit was in an offside position, the Premier League have confirmed.

VAR inconsistencies again came to the fore at Villa Park on Saturday, when Firmino had what appeared to be perfectly a valid equaliser ruled out by the linesman.

Despite a lengthy check, VAR - which had earlier allowed Trezeguet's opener to stand - did not overturn the decision.

Offering an explanation of the decision, the official Premier League Twitter account posted: "Liverpool's Roberto Firmino was flagged offside before putting the ball in the net against Aston Villa and the decision was confirmed by VAR.

"The red line signifies Firmino and was aligned to his armpit, which was marginally ahead of the last Villa defender."

The statement accompanied an image of Firmino appearing to be level with Villa defender Tyrone Mings before he latched onto Sadio Mane's cross.