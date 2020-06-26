Van Ginkel signs new Chelsea deal... seven years after last Blues appearance

Marco van Ginkel has signed a new one-year contract with Chelsea, even though he has not played for the Premier League side since 2013.

The 27-year-old's deal had been due to expire after this month but he has extended that contract until 2021, at which point the midfielder will have been with the Blues for eight years.

However, so far he has been restricted to just 98 minutes of competitive action for Chelsea across four appearances in the Premier League, EFL Cup and Champions League during the 2013-14 season.

Van Ginkel, who joined for a reported £9million from Vitesse Arnhem, tore his anterior cruciate ligament in an EFL Cup tie against Swindon Town on September 24, 2013. It remains his last outing for the club

Loan spells at Milan, Stoke City and PSV have followed but Van Ginkel suffered another serious knee injury in July 2018 and has not played a game since, although he returned to training earlier this year.