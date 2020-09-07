Van de Beek a top-class bargain for Man Utd, says Fletcher

Donny van de Beek is a top-class player and a bargain for Manchester United, according to former midfielder Darren Fletcher.

The Netherlands international has joined United from Ajax on a five-year deal for a fee that could rise to as much as £39.1million (€44m).

The midfielder said last week he already feels at home in England's north west after his arrival was heralded by fans on social media.

Fletcher, a five-time Premier League winner with United, thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing of the transfer window could prove to be an outstanding one.

"He's a top-class player and I think he's a fantastic signing," Fletcher told United's official website. "For somebody at his age, for that price, I think it's a no-brainer.

"I saw him during Ajax's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season [in 2018-19], he was probably one of the catalysts for that.

"What I like about him is his flexibility in midfield. He understands when he needs to be a number 10 and what he has to do and he understands when he has to be a box-to-box midfielder; he's got that Ajax upbringing in him and is a cultured footballer.

"I just think he's a great addition and he seems like a great guy as well, given the way he's been treated since leaving Ajax and how everyone has spoken about him. There's nothing better than having players in your team that are top players but good people as well. It definitely goes a long way."

Van de Beek adds extra competition to a United midfield already boasting plenty of options.

Solskjaer prefers to use three central midfielders, meaning Van de Beek could battle Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira for a regular starting spot.

Fletcher, though, says strength in depth is essential at a club like United.

"When I was at United we had five, six, seven midfielders fighting for two or three spots," he said. "And sometimes you got the jersey, you were the man in form and sometimes you were on the outside looking in – that's just the way it is and the way it should be at a top club.

"You should be pushing each other. You shouldn't think that you're an automatic starter, and by adding players like Donny it gives competition for places and that squad depth."