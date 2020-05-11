UK Government -No Professional Sport in the UK Till June 1

Professional Sport in the UK will not start until June 1 at the very earliest according to the government.

A 50-page document, covering how the UK will ease lockdown measures from the COVID-19 outbreak. June 1 has been the date set, and depending on the rate of infection in the country, Premier League action could kick-off. "permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact".

Premier League clubs are set to meet to discuss proposals of "Project Restart" to get the league back underway on Monday. Across the continent, Germany has committed to a restart to the season from this weekend, whilst teams in Spain and Italy are training with a view to restart their seasons in June.