Tuchel slams Chelsea fans for singing Abramovich's name during Ukraine applause



Thomas Tuchel has slammed the Chelsea fans who chanted Roman Abramovich's name during a minute's applause for war-torn Ukraine before Saturday's 4-0 win against Burnley.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Premier League clubs held a pre-match moment of solidarity with the country before every game this weekend and the majority of fans joined the applause at Turf Moor.

However, a section of the travelling Chelsea support interrupted the applause to sing the name of the club's Russian owner.

Abramovich this week announced he will sell the Champions League holders amid speculation he could be sanctioned by the British government for his alleged links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, Chelsea boss Tuchel was disappointed with the fans who chose not to respect the show of support for Ukraine.

"It's not the moment to do this. If we show solidarity we show solidarity and we should do it together," he said.

"We take the knee together. If an important person from our club or another club unfortunately dies we have a minute of respect.

"It is not the moment to give other messages. It's the moment to show respect. We want to do this. As a club we need our fans to commit to this minute of applause.

"We do it for Ukraine and there is no second opinion about this situation. They have our thoughts and our support and we should stand together. It's not the moment for other messages."

Chelsea have won 19 major trophies in Abramovich's 19-year reign, including five Premier League titles, two Champions League and the Club World Cup.

Abramovich is reportedly seeking £3 billion ($4 billion) to off-load Chelsea, with Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak the latest wealthy investor to declare his interest in a potential deal.

Swiss tycoon Hansjorg Wyss and American businessman Todd Boehly, a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, have reportedly formed a partnership with a view to making a bid.

