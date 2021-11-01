Tottenham Sack Nuno Espírito Santo

Tottenham have confirmed the departure of Nuno Espírito Santo after a poor run of games.



After just 17 games in charge the Portuguese coach was relieved of his duties following a 3-0 thumping by Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.



In a brief statement online, Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici thanked Nuno and his staff for their work over the last four months.



"I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision. “Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”



Tottenham will now embark on a search for a new manager with former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte the current front runner. It remains to be seen if the Italian coach would be temped by a move to north London, considering he turned down an initial advance for the job in the summer.