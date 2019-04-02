Tottenham Quickly Needs to Make White Hart Lane Home

Wednesday evening will see Tottenham finally play their first match in their brand new 62,062 seater stadium when they take on Crystal Palace. After months of building delays (Spurs had initially earmarked a home game against Liverpool back in October as their opening encounter) Spurs gleaming new ground will now host its first Premier League game.

So far, test events have gone well with fans lauding the facilities of the state of the art arena which has the third largest capacity of any Premier League team. At a reported £1 billion, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be looking to recoup his investment and has quickly moved to confirm regular season NFL games and signed a five-year deal to host Rugby Union side Saracens games at the arena.

The move from the clubs home of 118 years represents a huge step for the North London side, which if planned correctly could transform the club to one of Europe’s biggest clubs. For now, that starts tomorrow evening against Crystal Palace.

Spurs are without a win in six Premier League and have gone from dark horses for the title to potentially missing out on Champions League football in the space of a few weeks. To compound things, fierce north London rivals Arsenal have leapfrogged them into third place. It's imperative that Spurs hit the ground running at the new ground both domestically & in the Champions League when they host Manchester City next week in the quarter-finals.

Failure to secure Champions League football would be a disaster for the Tottenham hierarchy who are banking on the extra revenue. Still, Spurs have time left in the season and a manager who is widely considered to be one of the brightest in the game today.

Football is often about the here and now, and currently, Spurs need to return to winning ways ahead of the business end of the season. Providing they can start with a victory on Wednesday it could kick-start an era of sustained challenges for trophies at the New White Hart Lane. Now after negotiating the difficult years away from home, Mauricio Pochettino must prioritize a trophy something Spurs have not won since 2008.

