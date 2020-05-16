Tottenham know they must improve – Sanchez

Tottenham need to significantly improve their performances when the Premier League returns from its coronavirus stoppage, says Davinson Sanchez.

Spurs were on a six-game winless streak when the majority of football across the globe was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

That run included Champions League elimination at the hands of RB Leipzig in the last 16 and an FA Cup fifth-round penalty shoot-out defeat to Norwich City.

Spurs have lacked consistency since Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November and sit eighth in the Premier League, seven points off the top four with nine games remaining.

According to Colombia international Sanchez, the squad are aware they must kick on when the Premier League returns, which could happen behind closed doors from June 1.

"I think everyone knows as a team we expect to do better," Sanchez told Sky Sports News.

"The Premier League is always hard but we need to improve, that's why we put so much work in every day, we'll see what's going to happen but looking back we can't play like we were doing before.

"We have to do better if we are going to finish in the position that we want."

The season's hiatus has enabled Harry Kane to recover from a hamstring injury that required surgery in January.

Sanchez was impressed by what he saw from Kane during individual training sessions on Friday and claimed the England captain plans to challenge for the Premier League Golden Boot, despite his haul of 11 goals being eight fewer than leading scorer Jamie Vardy.

"Harry has been doing everything to return, even before the lockdown he was working hard, everyone knows that," Sanchez said.

"For us, of course, he's key a player we need there all the time. I think about my position, if I have him in front, it's like 'Okay, watch out it's Harry there.' He's fighting for the Golden Boot.

"I was training with him yesterday and he's doing very well."

Although Spurs have only won 11 of their 26 matches in all competitions since Mourinho took over, Sanchez considers the atmosphere to be positive.

Asked about working under Mourinho, he said: "It's special. Everyone wants to learn from him and improve, even the more experienced players like Hugo [Lloris], who is a World Cup winner.

"We know the gaffer is a very good person, always there asking about your family and everything. We, as a team, are very, very excited to keep improving under him."