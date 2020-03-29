Tottenham allow Son and Bergwijn to return home

Tottenham duo Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn have been allowed to return to their home countries for personal reasons while the Premier League season is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The club released a statement confirming that Son has travelled to South Korea, while Bergwijn is in the Netherlands awaiting the birth of his child.

Bergwijn has been in recovery from an ankle injury since Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Burnley on March 7, with the club saying he will do rehabilitation work while with his family.

Son has scored nine goals in 21 Premier League appearances this season but has not played since scoring a brace in a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa in February.

He fractured his right arm during the win at Villa Park and will continue his recovery in South Korea.