Tottenham 3 Norwich 0 - Match Report

Spurs are one point ahead of United with a game in hand after cruising to a 3-0 win against bottom side Norwich -- their third straight victory in the Premier League.

Lucas Moura opened the scoring in the 10th minute. After a nice piece of skill to round a Norwich defender, he played a one-two with Son Heung-min, turned his marker and thundered an unstoppable drive into the top corner from 20 yards.

Tottenham doubled their lead midway through the second half when Davinson Sanchez smashed home a loose ball from a corner and Son made it 3-0 in the 77th minute.

Conte took over from the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo early last month with Spurs languishing in mid-table after a poor run of results and is starting to make an impact.

"I know for Tottenham it will be a season of work, hard work," said the former Chelsea boss. "Only through the work can we improve and to have ambition to improve our position.

"I have just started. We have to build a solid base and a good foundation if we want to try to be competitive in the future and fight for something important."