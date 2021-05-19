Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa: Spurs slump to defeat amid Kane transfer saga

Tottenham slumped to a 2-1 home defeat against Aston Villa in their first game since reports emerged Harry Kane is intent on leaving the club at the end of the season.

Kane, who has been linked with a move to a host of Premier League rivals, was a peripheral figure as Spurs suffered a second defeat in three top-flight games in front of 10,000 returning fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following the loosening of coronavirus restrictions.

Steven Bergwijn had put Ryan Mason's side ahead with his first goal of the season, but a spectacular Sergio Reguilon own goal and an Ollie Watkins strike before half-time put the visitors ahead.

While Spurs improved after the interval, they never really looked like finding a goal that would have prevented Dean Smith's side securing just a second win against them in their last 14 matches.

Tottenham went ahead in the eighth minute when Bergwijn picked Marvelous Nakamba's pocket, powered into the penalty and unleashed a superb half-volley past Emiliano Martinez.

Watkins was convinced he should have been given a penalty soon after when Hugo Lloris clattered into him, but referee Craig Pawson and VAR were unmoved.

The visitors pulled level in slapstick fashion after 20 minutes, however, when Reguilon inexplicably sliced Nakamba's cross into his own net from 15 yards.

It went from bad to worse for the Spanish left-back six minutes before the interval, Watkins slotting in from close range after his attempted pass had been cut out by Bertrand Traore.

Martinez twice denied Bergwijn inside the opening five minutes of the second half, while Traore curled wide for Villa after a swift counter-attacking move on the hour mark.

Kane's first shot did not arrive until the 75th minute, Martinez keeping him out at his near post.

But Tottenham's home campaign this season ended with a whimper, with Villa debutant Carney Chukwuemeka striking the post in the best chance of the final moments.