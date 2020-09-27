Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle United: Wilson penalty rescues last-gasp draw

Callum Wilson scored a last-gasp penalty to rescue an underserved 1-1 draw for Newcastle United at Tottenham.

The Magpies had not managed a shot on target and trailed to Lucas Moura's first-half goal when Eric Dier was harshly adjudged to have handled Andy Carroll's header in the box deep into stoppage time.

Dier's back was turned but his arm was away from his body, with referee Peter Bankes awarding the spot-kick after checking the monitor.

Wilson fired home from 12 yards, with Jose Mourinho storming off down the tunnel before the whistle and a member of his staff sent off after it for his protests.

It follows a recent spate of controversial handball decisions, with this one sure to be a hot talking point as the hosts had to share the spoils despite having 23 attempts at goal in a dominant display, during which Son Heung-min twice struck the woodwork.