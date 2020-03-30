Top 5 Players: Returning After Football Returns

Naz Majeed

With almost every major competition suspended in the wake of the global Coronavirus pandemic, teams and fans are reaching for every silver lining that might be found during these difficult times. Still, this enforced break has given some players the time they need to either recover from various injuries or further develop their game and potentially come back raring to go. Here is a list of 5 such players to watch out for.

5. Eden Hazard, Real Madrid & Belgium

1 goal, 1 assist in 10 league games. 14 chances created 33% big chance conversion.

That was not what Real Madrid was expecting when they finally landed their new No. 7, their star man that was to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo. Real had watched as Hazard inspired Chelsea to a Europa League Final win over Arsenal in Baku, with two goals and an assist (already more than he has managed this season).

The Spanish club had been after Hazard for years by then, and he was perhaps one of only two players in the world not based in Paris that fit their criteria of a Galactico signing, but the Belgian has been disappointing, recording fewer goals than even Casemiro and Raphael Varane. Even Mariano himself has a better minutes/goals ratio than Hazard this term.

Having recovered from another injury at the start of the season, Hazard found himself fracturing his ankle at the end of February, Hazard was forced to miss his side’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League, though with the suspension of all football, he may be in line to feature for the return leg, if and when it happens.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez addresses concerns about Eden Hazard's fitness ahead of #EURO2020.#beINPL pic.twitter.com/ptnJ9cMPRg — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 23, 2020

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez spoke with beIN SPORTS about Hazard’s condition, believing that the winger has been unfortunate more than anything else, and that above all, he wishes that Hazard is happy and sucessful at Real Madrid. With the extra time given to all involved now, there is every chance Hazard will realize that dream.



4. Kai Havertz, Bayer Leverkusen & Germany

The current golden boy of German football, Kai Havertz is still only 20 and currently holds the record for being the youngest player to reach 50 and 100 Bundesliga appearances, having spent his entire professional career at Bayer Leverkusen.

Once touted as the next Mesut Ozil, he has since gone on to expand his skill-set from being a technically gifted playmaker to also offering a goalscoring threat as well as being a hard-working presence in midfield. Starting every game he has been selected for in 2019/20, Leverkusen’s win percentage with Havertz in their line-up stands at 59% this season, with that figure has risen from 54% previously and 50% in the campaign before.

This steadily-rising win rate has coincided with his growing importance to the side, and of the top 10 Bundesliga players in terms of chances created, Havertz has taken part in the most duels, and only Jadon Sancho has scored more goals (14) than the 6 that Havertz has recorded for Leverkusen. Given the time off to recharge and refine his talent, Havertz will only grow in his influence and ability for both club and country ahead of the European Championships in 2021.

31 - Since his #Bundesliga debut (October 2016) no other player born in 1999 or later has had a hand in more goals in europe's top 5 leagues than Kai Havertz (31). Rising Star. #B04F95 @bayer04_en pic.twitter.com/KpVH59mDhW — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 17, 2019

3. Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund & England

As previously mentioned, Sancho’s 14 goals in the Bundesliga this season makes him the most prolific of the top 10 creative players in Germany. The tricky winger has had a host of admirers almost since the day he left Manchester City to join Dortmund.

The stats this season has not been a flash in the pan either, with Sancho continuing his form from last year, again the top-scoring creative player in 2018/19 with 12 goals, a figure he has already surpassed. With this enforced break, Sancho would have benefitted from a well-earned rest, putting him in good stead to continue his dynamic form and help Dortmund push on in the Bundesliga title race.

The Bundesliga's Best...@Sanchooo10 🏆



Three Goals ⚽️ - Three Assists 🅰️ - Five Matches 👤 pic.twitter.com/bQr6HB1E5b — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 20, 2020

2. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United & England

It speaks volumes for Manchester United’s dependence on Marcus Rashford that his 14 League goals are still the highest figure for the club this season, despite the forward being injured since the middle of January.

The Englishman is also still 4th in the number of chances created and has attempted the most dribbles (106), 33 more Daniel James. With his searing pace, bags of tricks, and set-piece delivery, Rashford’s return after his back injury could be the final push United need to seal a Champions League place as the season comes to a close.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes and the potential re-emergence of Paul Pogba, would only solidify these figures, with Rashford racing to become United’s top scorer this season without a consistent creative force behind him in midfield.

1. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur & England

With 11 league goals this season, Harry Kane is some way away from the pace set by Jamie Vardy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the top of the goalscoring charts, but Kane has not played since suffering his hamstring injury on New Year’s Day. Despite this, he has still managed to match or better the goal tally of Anthony Martial, Teemu Pukki, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, and Roberto Firmino in the Premier League.

Love being back on the grass with a ball at my feet 😍💪 pic.twitter.com/9b8klAmFmw — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 9, 2020

Aside from his goals, however, Kane leadership and influence on the pitch (being captain for club and country) goes beyond statistics, with the 26-year old always a selfless and willing runner to make space and create opportunities for the rest of his team. It was perhaps this side of his game that contributed to his injury (and his ankle problems in the past), with the striker simply wearing himself down with too much football in too little time.

A day I’ll remember for the rest of my life! 🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/Srqc7YK0Gk — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 27, 2020

Having been on the sidelines since the start of the year, however, Kane is reportedly well on track to be ready to take part in the end of the 2019/20 season. With a 70% conversion rate for big chances, the six-time Player of the Month (only Sergio Aguero has more) has always been the main man and the one his club and country look up to, and how they would love to see him fit and ready to go when football resumes.



