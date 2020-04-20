Top 10 - Premier League Great Escapes

Gareth Messenger & Joel Richards

We’ve already profiled this season’s relegation battle, but join us as we look back at 10 of the best tales of survival.

10. Wolverhampton Wanderers – 2010-11

An afternoon of high drama at Molineux, coupled with kind results meant Wolves breathed a huge sigh of relief on the final day of the 2010-11 season.

Hosting Blackburn, both sides went into the final game at risk of the drop. Rovers effectively sealed their safety thanks largely to a fabulous first-half performance. Wolves hit back in the second half, but at various stages throughout, they were in and out of the bottom three.

Even when Jamie O’Hara pulled one back to make it 3-1, the Wolves fans were urging their side to score the one more goal that was needed to move above Birmingham, who were drawing with Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

Stephen Hunt’s late superb strike provided the salvation, and when Spurs scored late in stoppage time against Blackburn to earn the win, it secured Wolves’ Premier League status with fans of both sides joining to sing songs of survival in the glorious West Midlands sunshine.



9. Bolton Wanderers – 2002-03

A home win over Aston Villa and a memorable 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford got Bolton off to a promising start of the 2002-03 season.

But their form following that was a run for the ruins. Two wins in their next 21 league games had most pundits writing them off come the start of the 2003 calendar year.

A season of more lows than highs under Sam Allardyce, Bolton fortunes changed at the start of February when a win over Birmingham kickstarted their season. The club only lost two more games during the rest of the season leaving their destiny in their own hands when they faced Middlesbrough on the final day. The Trotters achieved survival with a 2-1 win.



8. Sunderland – 2015-16

If you need somebody to haul you out of a relegation battle and to safety, you call Big Sam. Allardyce was up to his old tricks again, 13 years after dragging Bolton out of trouble, he was once again on call to save Sunderland.

Sunderland remained in the relegation zone for much of the season but a big victory over Norwich on 16 April closed the gap on the Canaries to just one point. Allardyce successfully led the Black Cats to safety after beating Everton 3-0 on 11 May, a result which was made even sweeter when it endured arch-rivals Newcastle to relegation.

It earned Big Sam enough plaudits that just two months later, he was appointed manager of the England national team.



7. Wigan Athletic – 2011-12

Wigan Athletic’s survival in the 2011-12 season deserves a mention for the heroics Roberto Martinez’s side performed en route to securing their safety with one game to spare.

The Latics had endured a dismal season and were rooted to the foot of the table when they shocked Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield on March 24th. That result prompted the most spectacular of revivals as Wigan went on to win six of their final eight games, including victories over Manchester United and Arsenal, as they jumped out of the bottom three in considerable style.

So dramatic was their upturn in form, they finished seven points clear of the drop zone, with Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wolves dropping into the Championship.



6. Bradford – 1999-2000

Premier League debutants Bradford City found the going tough in the top-flight and it came as little surprise that they were embroiled in a relegation battle after just one win in their opening seven games.

Their situation showed no sign of improvement throughout a difficult season and Paul Jewell’s men were six points from safety with just five games to go.

Cue a miraculous run of three wins and a draw to leave them requiring a win over Champions League-chasing Liverpool on the final day of the season at a packed Valley Parade.

With Watford and Sheffield Wednesday already down, Bradford and Wimbledon were left to battle it out to avoid finishing in the third and final relegation spot.

Centre-half David Wetherall scored in the first half and, with Wimbledon losing to Southampton, the hosts held on to provoke celebratory scenes at the final whistle.



5. Everton – 1993-94

Having begun the final day in the bottom three, Everton’s fate was out of their hands.

The Toffees were a point below Southampton, Sheffield United and Ipswich Town before kick-off and when Wimbledon sailed into a 2-0 lead at Goodison Park after 20 minutes, relegation appeared to be a formality.

But a Graham Stuart penalty before half-time gave hope, and in the second half, a fine volley from Barry Horne plus an 81st-minute strike from Stuart sent Goodison into raptures. Safety was sealed after Sheffield United’s equally dramatic 3-2 defeat to Chelsea, as Mark Stein’s 90th-minute winner condemned the Blades to relegation.



4. Everton – 1997-98

Four years after their miraculous escape against Wimbledon, Everton had to do it all again. Another miserable league campaign left the Toffees teetering on the brink as two wins from 14 games prior to their last game did little to help their cause.

But when Everton travelled to Bolton earlier in the season, their meeting would have huge ramifications. A goalless draw at the Reebok Stadium was mired in controversy as the Trotters were denied a goal even though the ball had clearly crossed the line.

That decision would ultimately prove fatal for Bolton on the final day of the campaign. A 2-0 defeat at Chelsea, coupled with Everton’s 1-1 draw at home to Coventry, ensured the Blues stayed up on goal difference at the expense of Colin Todd’s side.



3. West Ham United – 2006-07

West Ham’s escape act in 2007 was not without controversy.

The signings of Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano, and allegations of third-party ownership, was heavily investigated during a relegation battle that the Hammers were right in the middle of.

Though Mascherano eventually joined Liverpool, Tevez was integral as West Ham won seven of their final nine league games to secure safety at the expense of Sheffield United. The culmination of which came on the final day as the Argentine’s strike in a 1-0 win against newly-crowned champions Manchester United was coupled with the Blades’ 2-1 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic.

🎥 Great goals. Important goals. Unforgettable goals.



Sit back, relax and take three minutes out of your day to watch every Carlos Tevez goal in a West Ham United shirt 🍿 pic.twitter.com/LLSmQTfrwS — West Ham United (@🏠) (@WestHam) April 1, 2020

Ironically, Neil Warnock’s men had defeated West Ham 3-0 during the run-in, but that was one of only two victories in their final 11 games of that season. However, incensed at West Ham’s dealings, the Yorkshire side instigated a bitter legal dispute that rumbled on for nearly two years and eventually led to the East Londoners having to pay United almost £20 million.



2. Leicester City – 2014-15

Leicester’s return to the top-flight had been a miserable experience.

Between late November and mid-April, the newly promoted outfit was marooned at the foot of the table. An instant return to the Championship was a distinct possibility.

After a 4-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in March, the East Midlands side were seven points adrift of safety and even the most ardent of fans must have feared the worst.

Remarkably, however, Nigel Pearson orchestrated a stunning revival that saw the Foxes win seven of their final nine games to retain their Premier League status. A late 2-1 win at home to West Ham set the wheels in motion, before a 91st-minute winner a week later from Jamie Vardy in a 3-2 comeback win at West Brom proved to be the catalyst that culminated in what appeared to be a miracle.

Little did Leicester fans know an even bigger miracle would occur 12 months later…



1. West Bromwich Albion – 2004-05

At one point, the general rule of thumb was if a team propped up the Premier League table on 25 December, they were almost certain to be relegated.

But in 2004-05, West Brom bucked the trend with their great escape on the final day of that campaign. What was even more remarkable was the fact that heading into the season finale, no team had yet been condemned to the second tier and a dramatic afternoon ensued.

At some point during the afternoon, Norwich City, Southampton, Crystal Palace and the Baggies all had a spell outside of the bottom three. By the end of the day, however, it was Bryan Robson’s side who prevailed courtesy of their 2-0 win over Portsmouth.

Confirmation of Southampton’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United, Norwich’s 6-0 thrashing at Fulham, and Palace’s 2-2 draw with Charlton created scenes of pure joy at The Hawthorns as fans rushed onto the pitch to celebrate with their heroes. In terms of pure drama, there has never been a relegation battle quite like it.