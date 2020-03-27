This Day In Sport - Solskjaer Signs on at Manchester United

Gareth Messenger

“From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club,” said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on 28th March 2019.

The reason? The job he was initially brought in to do on a temporary basis, was now his by right. The permanent manager of his beloved Manchester United.

He was appointed caretaker manager on 19 December 2018 and won his first eight games in charge on the way to an overall record of 14 victories and two draws in 19 games, amassing more Premier League points than any other club during that time.

“The last few months have been a fantastic experience,” said Solskjaer on this day a year ago. “This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”

Although that success is yet to come, nights like the one in Paris are just a taste of what United fans can still expect moving forward.

Who remembers the dramatic scenes at the Parc des Princes? Probably the game that sealed the full-time gig for the Norwegian. It was such a popular result, even Gary Neville was swooning over his friend live on beIN SPORTS.

✍️ How long would you like on your contract?

💷 What do you want your salary to be?

🗿 Where would you like your statue?@GNev2 puts the big questions to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer!https://t.co/0OKMYBJ8Ca#beINUCL #UCL #MUFC #PSGMUN pic.twitter.com/drUsFRfbao — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) March 6, 2019

There are signs Solskjaer’s revolution is finally coming together. United are 11 games unbeaten, pretty much guaranteed a place in the Europa League quarter-finals, an FA Cup last-eight tie at Norwich on the horizon and a new signing in Bruno Fernandes giving Premier League defenders nightmares.

Ole and company are also in the hunt for a top-four place in the league, just three points off Chelsea.

The trophies are lacking but picking up the pieces of a failed regime under Jose Mourinho is what Solskjaer has done.

Oh, and before I forget, this season he became just the second manager in history to beat Pep Guardiola on three occasions in one single season. Quite apt then that the man at the helm at the Theatre of Dreams is making dreams become reality.