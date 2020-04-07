This Day in Sport - Manchester Derby Madness

Gareth Messenger

Remember when Manchester United pulled off that almighty comeback? No, I do not mean the one in 1999, nor am I referring to mission impossible in Paris.

I’m talking about THAT comeback. Across the city, against feted rivals Manchester City.

7 April 2018. The scene is Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side delivered a first-half masterclass to go into the break against their city rivals, United, 2-0 up. A thumping header from Vincent Kompany and a second from Ilkay Gundogan had the blue side of Manchester of the brink of the Premier League coronation.

Yet, United, or anybody for that matter, clearly read the script. Pep Guardiola's side should have been far and away come the starting whistle in the second half.

Additional chances by Gundogan and Raheem Sterling were missed before the interval. It left the door ajar for United – and they burst through it once manager Jose Mourinho had issued his rallying cry at half-time.

Just days before, City’s defence collapsed in the intimidating Anfield atmosphere in the UEFA Champions League.

United knew that. United exploited that. Enter Paul Pogba.

The man claimed to have been offered to Guardiola in January ahead of this match. The Frenchman pulled a goal back to half the deficit, before striking a second blow just minutes later.

For all of City’s first-half dominance, they could do little to stop the almighty comeback conjured by Mourinho’s men. The defenders in blue switched off another time to allow an unmarked Chris Smalling to head home an unlikely winner. Ecstasy in the red corner, disbelief in the blue.

It didn’t stop City winning the title, but it gave United a real sense of satisfaction in a season where they were comprehensively overshadowed by the noisy neighbours.

