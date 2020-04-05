This Day in Sport - Magic from Macheda

Gareth Messenger

It is a moment that lives long in the memory of football fans up and down the UK. An earth-shattering finish coupled with the unlikeliest of stories.

#OnThisDay in 2009, a 17-year-old Federico Macheda scored on his debut to put @ManUtd on course for the titlehttps://t.co/aYOhrUGsDp — Premier League (@premierleague) April 5, 2016

We all remember it. We probably all remember where we were when an unknown Italian striker forged his most famous moment.

Manchester United were the English and European champions at the time. Alex Ferguson's team, packed with stars such as Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, was arguably the best in the club's history.

Having lost their two previous league games, they had allowed Rafael Benitez's Liverpool to supplant them at the Premier League summit. A victory was essential.

With Rooney suspended, Dimitar Berbatov injured and Carlos Tevez only just back from international duty with Argentina, 17-year-old Federico Macheda was named among the substitutes for the home game against Aston Villa on 5 April 2009.

This was a mere boy who has only trained with the first team on two occasions, hauled on in a last-ditch attempt to win the game.

2-2, the score when Giggs picked up the ball. He found the young sub, and as quick as a flash, the teenager’s splendid turn was followed up by a sweep of the right boot. The ball whistled into the far corner. The game was won.

Pandemonium at the Theatre of Dreams. Macheda whistled off towards his family sitting in the ground near the Old Trafford tunnel before he was hauled to the ground in ecstasy by his teammate Darren Fletcher.

The crowd were deliriously celebrating a goal for the ages. As was Macheda’s father, who shared a tearful embrace with his son after the red sea of United players concluded their initial celebrations.

Macheda's goal earned United a 3-2 victory and gave Ferguson's side the impetus to go on and retain the Premier League title.